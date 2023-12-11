Communication breakdown on headsets leads to critical wasted Rams TO in loss to Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams were forced to burn a critical late timeout in the final seconds of regulation in Sunday's overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game, head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford explained why. Stafford didn't hear a play call over his headset, and the Rams offense wasn't ready to go as the play clock ticked down.

The timeout took place with 16 seconds remaining and the Rams facing third-and-six from the Baltimore 18-yard line while trailing, 31-28. An incomplete pass on the previous play stopped the game clock, leaving the Rams with one timeout and a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

But as the play clock ticked below five seconds, the Rams weren't lined up. They signaled for their last timeout, limiting their options on the ensuing down. With a timeout in their pocket, the Rams could have drawn up a play short of the goal line. But without a timeout, a play that came up short of the end zone would run the risk of the game clock expiring before the Rams could get a game-tying field goal attempt off.

The Rams threw unsuccessfully to the end zone on their next play and kicked a field goal to force overtime. The Ravens won, 37-31 in overtime on a walk-off punt return. The wasted timeout baffled viewers. Why weren't the Rams ready to line up?

McVay first blamed the incident on "issues with the headsets" during his communication with Stafford.

"There were some issues with the headsets today where with 16 seconds left, you don't want to have to use that timeout, but he couldn't hear me," McVay told reporters. "You're going to have to go backwards, so then that limits some of your options."

Stafford clarified that that headsets didn't actually go out. He just couldn't hear McVay when the play call came in.

"It's my fault," Stafford said, per ESPN. "I just got to hear it a little bit better. Same play actually got us kind of twice today, just hearing it through there."

Malfunction or not, it's a problem if Stafford can't effectively communicate with his coaching staff from the field. And it cost the Rams on Sunday in a critical situation.