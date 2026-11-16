The president of Cornell University said Monday that the school would soon review the future of Greek life on campus after a former undergraduate student alleged she was gang raped at a fraternity house.

"This review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell," university President Michael Kotlikoff said in a lengthy statement.

The school's president said he is trying to rebuild confidence in his administration after a faculty senate vote of no confidence earlier this month.

"I know many in our community have lost confidence in the Cornell administration's ability to prevent and respond to sexual violence. You have raised necessary questions about what the administration is doing to keep our students safe and where we have fallen short," wrote Kotlikoff, who said the school will seek to combat sexual assault by making improvements in the areas of safety and prevention, survivor support and accountability, and education and research.

"In the coming weeks, we will announce a full review of our Greek system and its relationship to housing and residential life," the statement said.

A then-undergraduate student identified only as Jane Doe made a complaint to campus police in November 2024, three weeks after the alleged incident occurred, that she had been raped by a group of men at the Chi Phi fraternity house. This past September she filed a civil suit against the men and the university alleging that she had been drugged and raped.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an investigation into the incident, and Cornell is also conducting an internal probe of its response to the allegations.

All seven fraternity brothers named in the civil lawsuit have denied wrongdoing and no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Kotlikoff, in his statement, said the school's efforts "are in service of our goal to cultivate a culture of care and shared responsibility to keep each other safe."

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