Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will reportedly miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
The Dallas Cowboys will have to play without their starting QB for at least a few games. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Dak Prescott will miss "multiple games" after injuring his hamstring against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

