Cowboys QB Dak Prescott likely done for season, will require season-ending surgery on hamstring

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 3: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 3, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely done for the season. Prescott, who suffered a hamstring injury last week, is planning to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the hamstring, per multiple reports.

The 31-year-old QB is flying to New York to get the opinion of one more specialist, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Most likely, though, Prescott's season is over, as he will need surgery on the partially-torn hamstring that will sideline him for at least four months.

This story will be updated.

