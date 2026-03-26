César Chavez Day events renamed, postponed or canceled after sexual abuse allegations

Many of the celebrations and holidays honoring the late farmworker labor leader César Chavez are being renamed, postponed or completely canceled in the wake of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls while at the helm of the United Farm Workers Union.

Labor rights activist Dolores Huerta revealed last week that she was among those who say they were abused by Chavez, who died more than three decades ago.

The allegations have prompted swift fallout, including from the United Farm Workers, which announced it would not take part in any events named after the organization's former leader.

States and cities are canceling or renaming holidays

Several states previously recognized a day on or near Chavez's March 31 birthday as an annual holiday, and in 2014 President Barack Obama signed a proclamation commemorating March 31 as César Chavez Day.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to rename César Chavez Day as Farmworkers Day. The state Senate approved the legislation earlier in the day with bipartisan support.

Minnesota lawmakers took similar action Thursday, sending a bill to Gov. Tim Walz that would strip Cesar Chavez Day from the state's calendar.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that his state would not observe the holiday this year, and he directed all state agency heads to comply with the change. Abbott also said he would work with legislators to remove the holiday from state law.

Lawmakers in Colorado are considering a bill to rename the voluntary state holiday there to Farm Workers Day. Denver renamed its annual celebration “Si Se Puede Day” while removing a bust of Chavez from a city park. Grand Junction, Colorado, officials renamed an event there the “Si, Se Puede Celebration.”

“Sí, Se Puede” translates into the farmworkers movement's rallying cry — Yes We Can.

The César Chavez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver canceled a celebration set for April 11.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson's office said the state won't recognize Cesar Chavez Day, instead focusing on Dolores Huerta Day on April 10, her birthday.

Utah recognizes Cesar Chavez Day, but the state's legislative session ended at the start of March, before the sexual abuse allegations came to light. Eliminating or renaming the holiday would require a change to state law.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has declined to recognize March 31 as César Chavez Day as she has in the two prior years, Hobbs' spokesperson Liliana Soto said last week. While it is not a state holiday, some Arizona municipalities recognize it, closing schools or government offices. Officials in Phoenix voted unanimously Wednesday to rename the city holiday Farmworkers Day.

Events are being canceled across the US

The city of Lansing, Michigan, canceled its Legacy of César Chavez Dinner on March 25. The featured speaker was to be Chavez granddaughter Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who was campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024.

“We remain committed to honoring the Latino community, and the service, dignity, and rights of farmworkers. We will be working on further events and celebrations in the future,” the city said.

The city of Milwaukee also canceled its annual celebration.

The Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council in Arizona postponed an annual César E. Chavez Community Breakfast, with plans to reschedule it to focus on the contributions and achievements of Hispanic residents in the county.

The city of Tucson, Arizona renamed its annual celebration the “Comunidad y Labor Unity Fair.”

San Jose, the largest city in Northern California, is canceling its César Chavez celebration, the mayor announced on March 18. Matt Mahan said the city would identify ways to honor the legacy of the farmworker movement without celebrating “individuals who caused such profound harm to the community.”

The Hispanic Advocates and Business Leaders of Austin, Texas, announced that an annual march honoring Chavez set for March 28 would no longer take place. Several Austin city leaders also announced that they support the renaming of César Chavez Street.

Officials at the AFL-CIO said the allegations came as a shock and that the federation of unions would not participate or endorse any activities for César Chavez Day.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with any victims of assault and abuse who have described experiencing what no one — especially children — should ever have to survive," AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler and secretary-treasurer Fred Redmond said in a statement. "No legacy can excuse it."

The organization continues to support farmworkers and said the rights they have won “cannot be erased by the horrific actions of one person.”

Calls for name changes

are increasing

Dozens of schools, streets and other locations across the United States are named for Chavez, including the César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene, California.

Dennis Arguelles, the director of the National Parks Conservation Association in Southern California, said renaming the national monument would require an act of Congress. He said the site should continue to honor the farmworker movement and leaders who fought for dignity, better working conditions and fair wages.

The Los Angeles Unified school board on Tuesday approved plans to rename schools and to recognize Farmworkers Day on March 31 rather than César Chavez Day. The Los Angeles County Board of Commissioners approved similar plans.

The Lubbock Democratic Party in Texas on Wednesday called on city leaders to rename César Chavez Drive to honor Dolores Huerta.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee City Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa said discussions will begin soon on what to do about a street named after Chavez.

Portland, Oregon, city councilor Candace Avalos said she would start a petition to rename a city boulevard after Huerta. City rules require 2,500 signatures to start a renaming effort, Avalos wrote on social media, urging her constituents to stay tuned for ways to help with the effort.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, issued a statement Wednesday saying abuse of any kind, especially against children, is indefensible and a betrayal of the values that Latino leaders have championed for generations.

“His name should be removed from landmarks, institutions and honors,” Luján said of Chavez. “We cannot celebrate someone who carried out such disturbing harm.” ___ Associated Press reporters around the United States contributed.

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