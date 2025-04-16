Dallas school shooting: 17-year-old charged after allegedly firing 'indiscriminately' at students

DALLAS — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault mass shooting after he allegedly opened fire at his Dallas high school, shooting classmates "indiscriminately," according to court documents.

Surveillance cameras showed a student letting the suspect, Tracy Haynes, into Wilmer-Hutchins High School through an unsecured door on Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Haynes walked the hallway "until he spotted multiple male students" and then allegedly shot at them "indiscriminately," hitting five people, the document said.

Haynes then allegedly "approached one student who was not able to run" and "appeared to take a point-blank shot," the document said.

Five students were taken to hospitals, the document said.

The conditions of those injured was not clear.

A senior student told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA that he was in the foyer when, around lunch time, he heard a few gunshots. He said he then saw students running and heard screaming, and he took cover in the band room.

Video shows students evacuating the school as police cars and fire trucks gathered at the scene.

All high school students were reunited with their parents and guardians, according to Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

There will be no school the rest of the week and mental health professionals will be made available, she said.

"Today, as we all know, the unthinkable has happened," Elizalde said at a briefing. "And quite frankly, this is just becoming way too familiar, and it should not be familiar."

The gun used in the shooting "did not come through during regular intake time," Dallas Independent School District Assistant Chief of Police Christina Smith said at the briefing.

"It was not a failure of our staff, of our protocols, of the machinery that we have," Smith stressed.

ABC News' Luke Barr, Josh Margolin, Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

