Daniel Jones to the Vikings, Saquon Barkley's MVP case, Bryce Young's development | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein & Frank Schwab discuss the ongoing running back renaissance in the NFL and whether it’s time to reconsider how running backs are valued before diving into the latest quarterback news and previewing the Thanksgiving games. With Saquon Barkley making an MVP case, the episode starts with the evolving role of running backs like Barkley and Derrick Henry in today’s game, and whether teams should invest heavily in top-tier backs. The hosts explore the trend of successful RB moves this season and whether we should expect that trend to continue. The three hosts also cover the NFL salary cap, debating whether it still holds the same power it once did. Jori breaks down the cap’s impact on team-building and whether teams should focus more on probabilistic outcomes when making financial decisions, rather than strictly adhering to cap constraints.

Daniel Jones made headlines by reportedly signing with the Minnesota Vikings during the podcast, and the hosts react to the move and analyze why this move makes sense for both Jones and the Vikings. They highlight the potential for Jones to thrive under head coach Kevin O'Connell and for the Vikings to get a bridge quarterback to mentor J.J. McCarthy.

In other quarterback news, Bryce Young nearly took down the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, and the trio break down what the driving factor for Young's improvement is. Was it the benching, and will his good play continue down the stretch?

Later, Frank breaks down his latest power rankings and what led to the Philadelphia Eagles jumping the Chiefs for the #2 spot.

Finally, the hosts preview the Thanksgiving Day matchups, including the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers. They discuss the key storylines and make their predictions for each game, along with some questionable Thanksgiving food comparisons.

(1:00) Is the NFL entering a running back renaissance?

(25:20) Daniel Jones signs with the Vikings

(32:00) Bryce Young's recent development

(46:10) Frank's power rankings corner: Eagles take #2 spot

(50:10) Thanksgiving games preview

