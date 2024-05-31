National

Data & trends that will define 2024 season: Run game renaissance is real

By Matt Harmon,Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.

(2:00) - Data and trends series: Is the run game back?

(10:45) - This one type of run play is having a renaissance in the NFL

(19:50) - How OCs, WRs, TEs and lineman are weaponizing the run game

(37:45) - TEs are back and in a big way for offenses

(42:05) - Teams that were efficient last year but made a big swing at RB

(49:00) - Sneaky potential top-run teams based on 2023 peripheral data

(1:07:05) - Bottom 3 run games from 2023 based on success rate and how they may improve

