Daughter of pilot who died in crash while rescuing dogs speaks out about his death

NEW YORK — Leah Kim remembers her dad for his infectious smile and loving heart.

"His legacy is for people to live their lives with joy," she told ABC News.

Seuk Kim, 49, was a pilot, animal rescuer and father of three. He began flying during the pandemic and, having a passion for animals, he started rescuing dogs.

"He stumbled across a rescue organization in which pilots could fly animals, dogs, cats, bunnies, you name it," his daughter said.

On Sunday, Seuk Kim was flying three dogs from Maryland to a shelter in upstate New York when he hit turbulence and poor visibility.

He requested to change altitude, but his plane crashed near Albany. Seuk Kim and one of the dogs he was transporting didn't survive the crash.

But 18-month-old Pluto was found nearby with minor injuries, as well as Whiskey, who dug a hole in the snow despite having two broken legs.

Pluto and Whiskey are only two of the hundreds of dogs Seuk Kim has rescued in recent years.

There's nothing he loved more, according to his daughter.

"Over the summer, I actually flew a rescue mission with him," Leah Kim said. "As much attention as he was paying to flying, he was looking back every couple minutes at the dogs, and he was smiling. And I don't think I've ever seen him smile that much."

His daughter added that she had wanted pomegranates for months and while she was at work on Saturday, her dad went out, got her one, took out all the seeds and put them in a little container.

"I was crying while I was eating them, but I wasn't sad at all, because it was just a reminder that he's always in our lives," she said. "He's always looking out for us. He's still providing even though he's gone."

