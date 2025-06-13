Deaths in San Antonio flooding rise to 10 and some are still missing, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Authorities in San Antonion on Friday said the number of people who died in heavy storms has risen to 10 and that some remain missing.

Rescue crews were searching for missing people following Thursday’s downpour, as the flooding recedes, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said.

More than a dozen cars were found stuck and overturned in a creek after over 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rainfall fell in the area Thursday.

Several vehicles were likely quickly swept off the road by fast rising waters, officials said. More than 70 water rescues had been made, they said.

