Delta plane flips upon landing at Toronto airport, at least 15 injured

TORONTO — A Delta plane has flipped upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, our sister station WSB-TV confirmed.

The flight originated from Minneapolis.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed to CBS News that at least 15 patients had been transported to the hospital. One child and two adults were reportedly critically injured. The rest of the injuries were considered minor to moderate.

The airport shared the following statement on X:

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

It is at least the fourth major aviation mishap in North America in the past month. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground and 10 were killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

