DeMar DeRozan laughs off swipe from Drake, who apparently hasn't forgiven 'Not Like Us' appearance

Drake is attempting to start a beef with a Compton native. We'll see if this one goes any better.

The multi-platinum rapper made an appearance on a Toronto Raptors broadcast Saturday, which was a special game thanks to the jersey retirement of Vince Carter. Drake went out of his way to take a swipe at former Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

“If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself," Drake said.

DeRozan played the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Raptors and remains the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He was traded away for Kawhi Leonard in 2018, a move that saddened some fans but proved to be crucial for the 2019 NBA championship that followed.

Now a member of the Sacramento Kings, DeRozan was asked about the comment after the game and drew laughs by noting "He gonna have a long way to climb to take it down."

DeMar DeRozan on his reaction to Drake saying he’ll pull his jersey banner down if it went up:



"He gonna have a long way to climb to take it down."

The history here is that DeRozan used to have a friendship with Drake when he was on his favorite NBA team and then, well, Kendrick Lamar happened.

One of the most-followed beefs in rap history finished as a near-unanimous win for Lamar, who managed to turn a song directly accusing Drake and his crew of being pedophiles, "Not Like Us," into a No. 1 hit that is still receiving play, especially in Los Angeles.

DeRozan played a role in that production, first in the lyrics with Lamar saying "I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither." DeRozan, who once said Drake would "forever have a friend in [him]," went on to appear in the song's music video and on stage at Lamar's "Pop Out" concert in June, alongside Russell Westbrook. LeBron James and James Harden were also in attendance.

DeRozan later said he still had love for Drake, but the feeling is apparently not mutual.