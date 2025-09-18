Dept. of Homeland Security enhances security for Charlie Kirk's funeral

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Homeland Security has designated the upcoming funeral and memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event, a DHS official told ABC News.

The funeral will have the same level of security as the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.

SEAR 1 events are "reserved for events of the highest national significance and enable the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event," according to a DHS official.

President Donald Trump and other members of the cabinet are expected to attend the service at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday.

William Mack, the Secret Service special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office, said in a statement that the Secret Service has been designated as the federal coordinator for the funeral.

"Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners," Mack said. "Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require."

Some of those local police officers include officers from the Glendale, Arizona, police department.

The department is navigating a heightened security threat amid expectations of a massive crowd at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday.

"We will not be surprised if more than 100,000 people show up," said Jose Santiago, public information officer for the Glendale Police Department.

He says they expect people to travel in from across the country and begin lining up for the first-come, first-served service by 2 a.m. on Sunday, if not before. The parking lot opens at 7:00 a.m., local time. Camping in the area will not be allowed.

"Officers will be anywhere the eye can see, and in places it can't," said Santiago, referring to aircraft, many drones in the air and helicopters at the ready.

The Department of Public Safety and Secret Service will be running the show inside State Farm Stadium.

Derek Mayer, the former assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Chicago field office, who oversaw large-scale events, told ABC News the designation allows for a "whole of government approach."

"DHS regularly declares events around the nation as SEAR-level to ensure the safety of those in attendance," Mayer, now the chief security officer and vice president of executive protection at P4 said.

"This designation allows for a 'whole of government' approach, which means many different local, state and federal agencies will supply resources and manpower to guarantee extra security measures are in place. With President Trump and many other high-profile individuals expected to attend, along with the amount of public attention focused on the funeral, it makes sense for DHS to declare this as a SEAR event," Mayer added.

The funeral is open to the public, but those who plan to attend are asked to register with Turning Point USA.

