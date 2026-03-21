Detained immigrant children still face concerning conditions at Texas facility, lawyers say

Nearly 600 immigrant children were held in a Texas family detention center in recent months without enough food, medical care or mental health services, with dozens languishing inside far beyond court-mandated limits, according to court documents filed Friday.

Children and families held in the Dilley detention facility where 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father were sent earlier this year faced virus outbreaks and lasting lockdowns in December and January, even as the total number of children held at Dilley has fallen in recent weeks, according to the attorney’s reports and site visits.

The case of Ramos, a preschooler who was wearing a blue bunny hat when he was picked up in Minnesota by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, stirred protest over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, including among detainees who gathered and held up signs in the yard inside Dilley's chain-link fences.

Last week about 85 children remained detained at Dilley, but concerning conditions continued, said Mishan Wroe, directing attorney at the National Center for Youth Law, who visited in mid-March. In early February, a legal advocate for the children observed about 280 children.

The filings cited numerous poignant cases, including that of a 13-year-old girl held at Dilley who tried to take her own life after staff withheld prescribed antidepressants and denied her request to join her mother, as reported by The Associated Press. The government reported there had been "no placements on suicide watch," according to the filing. The AP obtained the girl's Dilley discharge documents that described a "suicide attempt by cutting of wrist" and "self-harm."

The filings were submitted in a lawsuit launched in 1985 that led to the creation in 1997 of court-ordered supervision of standards and eventually established a 20-day limit in custody. The Trump administration seeks to end the Flores settlement.

“For years, the Flores consent decree has been a tool of the left that is antithetical to the law and wastes valuable U.S. taxpayer funded resources,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “Being in detention is a choice.”

Attorneys for detainees highlighted the government’s data showing longer custody times for immigrant children, and also cited worms in food, and poor access to medical care or sufficient legal counsel as reported by families and monitors at federal facilities.

“Dilley remains a hellhole," said Leecia Welch, the chief legal director at Children’s Rights, who visits Dilley regularly to ensure compliance. "Although the number of children has decreased, the suffering remains the same.”

Dilley is retrofitted for families, who receive basic necessities including adequate food and water while in detention, and the Trump administration is working to quickly deport detainees, the DHS spokesperson added.

A report from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed that about 595 immigrant children were held in custody for more than the 20-day limit in December and January, with some stretching into months, per the filing.

“Approximately 265 of these children were detained for more than 50 days and a shocking 55 children were detained more than 100 days,” the filing stated.

That is up from a previous government disclosure late last year that showed from August to September, 400 children had been held at Dilley beyond the 20-day limit. DHS did not respond to questions seeking comment on the data.

Chief U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee of the Central District of California is scheduled to have a hearing on the case later this month.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.