Detainees pepper-sprayed on 2 occasions at Florida 'Deportation Depot' immigration detention center

MIAMI — Detainees have been pepper-sprayed on at least two occasions at a Florida immigration detention center dubbed "Deportation Depot" since it opened this past September.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that the most recent incident at the former Baker Correctional Institution in northeast Florida occurred on Christmas Eve.

"Several detainees refused orders to return to their bunks and began advancing on staff," officials said in a statement. “One detainee became violent, striking an officer, so chemical agents were released to restore safety to detainees and guards.”

The confrontation came nearly two months after an Oct. 29 incident, when detainees attempted to barricade themselves inside their housing unit while inciting violence and causing significant damage, officials said. Guards eventually used pepper spray to regain control. No injuries were reported, and everyone involved was medically cleared in an abundance of caution, officials said.

The northeast Florida facility is the second immigration detention center opened by the state of Florida, following "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Florida Everglades earlier last summer. The state is awaiting approval from federal officials to open a third immigration detention center in the Florida Panhandle and is also looking into a potential fourth detention facility in South Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this month.

DeSantis has said that there had been 10,000 arrests of people in the U.S. illegally in Florida during the past year through a state initiative with federal law enforcement, and that local law enforcement had made an additional 10,000 arrests for a total of 20,000 arrests. Under the state initiative, 63% of those arrested had a criminal arrest or conviction, DeSantis said.

Florida has led other states in constructing facilities to support President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, with DeSantis saying the Trump administration needs the additional capacity to hold and deport more immigrants. The Trump administration has trumpeted the Republican governors' efforts to expand their immigration detention capacity, calling Florida's partnership a model for other state-run holding facilities.

Attorneys for detainees at the Everglades facility have called the conditions deplorable, writing in court documents that rainwater floods their tents and officers go cell-to-cell pressuring detainees to sign voluntary removal orders before they’re allowed to consult their attorneys.

Three federal lawsuits in Florida are challenging practices at the Everglades facility.

In one lawsuit, detainees are asking for the facility to be closed since immigration is a federal issue, and Florida agencies and private contractors hired by the state have no authority to operate it under federal law. In a second lawsuit, detainees were seeking a ruling that would ensure that they have access to confidential communications with their attorneys.

In the third lawsuit, a federal judge in Miami last summer ordered the Everglades facility to wind down operations over two months because officials had failed to do a review of the detention center's environmental impact. But an appellate court panel put that decision on hold for the time being, allowing the facility to stay open.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.