The Dodgers needed Shohei Ohtani. They still need a few other pieces

It's important to remember that 24 hours before Shohei Ohtani said he was joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, a significant portion of MLB fans thought he was headed to the Toronto Blue Jays.

He wasn't — he wasn't even on the plane, according to five different reporters — but the public possibility made for a very uncomfortable question: What would the Dodgers do if they didn't get Ohtani?

One day later, the Dodgers have landed Ohtani, and reset the market with a reported 10-year, $700 million contract (which contains significant deferrals). However, that deal doesn't make the previous question entirely moot. The Dodgers still have some significant holes they need to address, where Ohtani will not help them next year.

Of course, that's not to say Saturday wasn't an enormous victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers needed Shohei Ohtani more than any other team and acted like it

At the very least, this was the Dodgers' third attempt at landing Ohtani.

The team's interest in the two-way phenom goes back to 2012, when Ohtani announced he would forego a professional career in Japan and look into signing with an MLB team instead. The Dodgers were among the many teams pursuing his services and loomed as a favorite, given their status as the biggest team on the West Coast and their past success with Hideo Nomo.

Ohtani decided to stay in Japan instead, eventually signing with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and becoming a league MVP.

The Dodgers' next chance was 2017, when Ohtani made the jump to MLB. Again, they were among the favorites. In addition to their previous advantages, the Dodgers were among the best teams in baseball, having just reached the World Series and won their fifth straight NL West title. Ohtani's signing bonus was capped, so being a winning team could have been an asset.

Ohtani decided to sign with the Angels instead, and ended up becoming the biggest player in baseball.

We don't know how many times the Dodgers attempted to trade for Ohtani toward the end of his Angels career, but the interest was pretty clearly there.

The Angels decided to hold onto Ohtani at all junctures, and never made the playoffs with him despite one of the best three-year stretches in baseball history.

With Ohtani finally back on the market, the Dodgers left nothing to chance. Almost as if they had been planning this for years.

For a solid half-decade, the Dodgers were not shy about making splashy and expensive moves. Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman. Obviously, not all of those moves worked out, but the stretch of 2017 to 2021 saw the Dodgers act like a big-market team.

Then they got very quiet, by their standards, for about a year or so. They didn't sign a single player to a multi-year deal in the 2022-23 offseason, though one-year deals with Clayton Kershaw and J.D. Martinez certainly ended up working out. Their biggest trade acquisition in the offseason was Miguel Rojas, and their biggest 2023 trade deadline acquisitions were Lance Lynn and Amed Rosario. They declined Justin Turner's $16 million option and non-tendered Cody Bellinger.

It was a perplexing offseason for a deep-pocketed team looking to win now and it only made sense if they were keeping their powder dry. We found out how much powder they had stored on Saturday.

Missing out on Ohtani would have disastrous for the Dodgers, not just because they wouldn't have had Ohtani, but also because of the moves they didn't make with the hope he would finally say "yes" to them.

Ohtani won't fix these holes for the Dodgers

Ohtani got his contract because of how he can play two sides of the game extremely well, but he will fill only one hole for the Dodgers in 2024. Ohtani won't pitch at all after undergoing UCL surgery at the end of the 2023 season, so he will be a full-time DH next year.

That position was a need for the Dodgers, though, with 2023 All-Star J.D. Martinez hitting free agency. Re-signing him would have been step 1 in the Dodgers' backup plan if they whiffed on Ohtani, but now they will replace him with the best possible bat available.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, that $700 million won't fix the other issues the team's roster currently has. Here's what else they need to do to be ready for 2024, and some ways they can do it.

Starting pitching

Where they are now: Ohtani will be a massive addition to the Dodgers' rotation when his arm is healthy again, but he can't help how that group is shaping up for 2024. Injuries and free agency have ravaged what is normally one of the deepest starting pitching groups in MLB.

Kershaw, Lynn and Julio Urías, who combined for 56 starts for the Dodgers in 2023, are all free agents, and Kershaw is the only one who seems to have a chance at returning. Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May both figure to miss most of, if not all of, the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Right now, the team's rotation is basically Walker Buehler (who is returning from the dreaded second Tommy John surgery and not a lock to be ready for Opening Day) and the very young group of Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, Emmet Sheehan and someone like Gavin Stone, Michael Grove or Landon Knack. That's just not going to cut it when you're at the "just signed Shohei Ohtani" level of winning now.

What they could do: Re-signing Kershaw would usually be an obvious step 1, but he's injured too and won't be back until the summer.

For immediate help, the Dodgers are reportedly still in on the biggest free agent remaining, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That would represent the most expensive route, with Yamamoto expected to receive at least $300 million, but 25-year-olds with his arsenal and track record rarely become available.

They have also been linked with Los Angeles native Lucas Giolito as well as Seth Lugo. They have also been dipping a toe in the trade market, with reported interest in Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow and Corbin Burnes.

If we're being real, the Dodgers need at least two starting pitchers they can rely on. It doesn't need to be two elite pitchers, but their rotation is so volatile they can't just sign one guy and call it a day.

Corner outfield

Where they are now: Chris Taylor is 33 years old and hit .237/.326/.420 last season. He is currently on track to be the Dodgers' primary left fielder next year. Jason Heyward is 34 years old and saw only 28 plate appearances against left-handers. He is currently on track to be the Dodgers' primary right fielder next year.

With Mookie Betts making the move to everyday second baseman next year, the Dodgers' outfield is looking mighty shallow, with young players like Jonny Deluca, Michael Busch and Miguel Vargas looming as unproven options. Re-signing Heyward to a one-year deal was their first step, but they could probably use one more.

What they could do: Like with starting pitching, the Dodgers have options in multiple areas. David Peralta was solid last season and could be brought back. Free agents like Jorge Soler, Hunter Renfroe or Randal Grichuk could be a platoon option. The biggest name might be Randy Arozarena, who is reportedly available.

This spot should be cheaper than the starting pitching fixes, but neglecting it would probably be a mistake.

Back-end bullpen

Where they are now: Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen should form a perfectly fine late-inning trio, with Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia and Joe Kelly behind them. That said, you can never have enough relievers.

What they could do: Andrew Friedman has never been a fan of huge bullpen deals, so odds are the solution will be a person you haven't even heard of. The Dodgers have a good enough track record here that they'll probably just go for the diamond-in-the-rough approach again.