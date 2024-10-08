Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler 'unknowingly' robbed of watch while at Santa Anita Park

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of his watch at Santa Anita Park on Sept. 28, an incident that remains under investigation by police.

Arcadia Police Department issued a news release on Tuesday stating that three separate grand theft incidents by "multiple organized groups" took place around 5:30 p.m. on the 28th at the horse racing track.

"In one incident, a victim was walking among a large crowd of patrons. While walking within the crowd, the victim was encircled by a group of unknown suspects," Arcadia police said. "These suspects limited the movement of the victim, creating confusion. While the movement of the victim was limited, one of the suspects was able to remove the victim's watch from their wrist. After removing the watch, the group of suspects dispersed and left the area. At that time, the victim realized their watch was stolen and reported the incident to Santa Anita Park security. At no time during the incident was the victim threatened."

A similar incident that took place that day also involved a victim having their watch stolen while walking through a large crowd. It wasn't until several hours later that that victim realized their watch had been taken.

The third incident involved a victim being approached by three suspects. One suspect attempted to embrace the victim as a second began removing the victim's watch. The victim realized the watch was being removed and when confronted, the suspects fled the area.

Park security was notified and Arcadia Police officers were able to take one of the suspects, 24-year-old Camilo Nino-Hernandez from Los Angeles, into custody.

Nino-Hernandez was arrested for felony grand theft and also charged with possessing a fraudulent social security card.

The victims' identities were not released by police, but Buehler's agency sent a statement to Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey confirming the pitcher's watch was stolen that day at Santa Anita Park.

Following reports last night of Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler being robbed, his agency @excel_baseball, has released the following statement on the incident.



“Following Walker’s final regular season start on September 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to… — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) October 8, 2024

"Following Walker's final regular season start on September 27th [ed. note: Buehler's final regular season start was Sept. 26], he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series. That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park. While walking from the paddack to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs."

Buehler is set to start for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The series is currently tied 1-1.