Dodgers receive their 2024 World Series rings, with an Oscars touch and 1 more dig at the Yankees

A day after hoisting their World Series flag, the Los Angeles Dodgers had some World Series rings to give out.

The 2024 World Series champs distributed their newest jewelry in a pregame ceremony on Friday, celebrating their eighth title with a ring featuring their iconic hexagonal scoreboards, palm trees, the scores of their three series wins and a golden World Series trophy and Dodger Stadium inside a hinged opening.

Designed by Jostens, the ring's more personal touches include 34 blue stones in honor of Fernando Valenzuela's jersey number, the Dodgers legend who died shortly before the Fall Classic, and an actual piece from a World Series base.

And then there were the five diamonds at the bottom of the ring, in honor of the 5-0 deficit the Dodgers erase in Game 5 d to clinch the World Series. Given how they gave up those runs, New York Yankees fans should probably look away.

Considering how much trash the Dodgers have talked about the Yankees' mistake-riddle meltdown in that Game 5, we probably shouldn't be surprised they decided to immortalize it in their hardware.

The ring ceremony was set up in a way only Hollywood's favorite team could pull off. Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson hosted the proceedings and announced each player, but the really nice touch was the voice that followed him.

Movie buffs might recognize the voice of Randy Thomas, who provides the bios for every winner at the Academy Awards, listing off each player's accomplishments as they walked the blue carpet. It gave Dodger Stadium an Oscars feel as the players shook hands with Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, team president Stan Kasten and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Shohei Ohtani receives his first World Series ring 🔥💍



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/PAJ3ywtEKi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 29, 2025

Fill up that hand Mookie!!! pic.twitter.com/JFWNrMUssA — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 29, 2025

Clayton Kershaw gets a huge ovation from the Dodgers faithful as he receives his second World Series ring 👏 pic.twitter.com/qH8KE5NRug — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE FREDDIE!!! pic.twitter.com/ioEPnP21j4 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 29, 2025

The Dodgers entered Friday with a 3-0 record after sweeping the Japan Series against the Chicago Cubs and taking their home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. One member of the 2024 team who didn't receive his ring was Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who was preparing to make his Tigers debut against his old team.

He will reportedly receive his ring on Saturday.