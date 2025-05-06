Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández going to IL with left hamstring injury: Reports

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is going on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring injury, according to reports.

Hernández, 32, suffered the injury in Monday's 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Hernández first felt tightness in the hamstring while chasing down a line drive by Javier Sanoja in the third inning. Chris Taylor replaced him in the field in the fourth.

Prior to that play, Hernández appeared to be fine while running the bases on an RBI double in the first and a third-inning single.

To take Hernández's place on the roster, outfielder James Outman was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.