DOJ sues SoCal Edison over Eaton Fire, seeking more than $40 million in damages

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice is suing Southern California Edison over the Eaton Fire, seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages for alleged negligence it claims led to the deadly fire.

The January fire, one of the most destructive in California history, killed 19 people and burned over 14,000 acres, including nearly 8,000 acres of land in the Angeles National Forest, officials said.

A cause remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire. However, the DOJ alleges that the fire was ignited "from faulty power infrastructure owned, maintained, and operated" by Southern California Edison.

The Justice Department is also suing the utility company for damages caused by the 2022 Fairview Fire, which killed two people and burned over 28,000 acres, including nearly 14,000 acres within the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said.

State fire officials determined the fire started after a SoCal Edison power line came into contact with a Frontier communications messenger cable, creating an arc and causing sparks to fall and ignite the vegetation below.

"The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company's mistakes," acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. "We hope that today's filings are the first step in causing the beginnings of a culture change at Southern California Edison, one that will make it a responsible, conscientious company that helps -- not harms -- our community. Hardworking Californians should not pick up the tab for Edison's negligence."

The DOJ said it is seeking over $40 million in damages from the Eaton Fire for costs incurred by the U.S. Forest Service, including fire suppression and rehabilitation. It is seeking to recover some $37 million for damages from the Fairview Fire, it said.

