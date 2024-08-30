Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel signs extension to stay with Miami through 2028: report

After two successful years, Mike McDaniel is staying in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins head coach has reportedly signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the Dolphins through the 2028 season, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Conditions of the deal have not been reported.

Breaking News: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has signed a new contract that extends him through the 2028 season, sources said.



Under McDaniel, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2023 (first time since 1994). They also had their first back-to-back playoff… pic.twitter.com/PYzEDVAwye — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 30, 2024

McDaniel joined the Miami Dolphins as head coach in 2022, signing a four-year contract with an undisclosed salary. Since then, the young coach has led the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2001. (In both years, Miami lost in the Wild Card round.)

Under McDaniel, who was a former offensive coordinator and run coordinator, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the league in 2023. McDaniel has also had strong success with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa has praised McDaniel for his approach and his ability to bring out the best in him. Tagovailoa just signed a long-term deal of his own, agreeing to a four-year, $214.4 million contract in July.

Per Darlington, McDaniel has a solid sense of cohesion with general manager Chris Grier and CEO Tom Garfinkel, as well as senior VP of football and business administration Brandon Shore — creating a sense of franchise unity that Dolphins owner Steve Ross is particularly pleased with.

With the extension set, the 41-year-old coach will now turn his attention towards the 2024 season, where the Dolphins will attempt to make the playoffs again and hopefully nab its first postseason win since 2000.