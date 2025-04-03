Draft deep dive on RBs Pt. 2: Deep sleepers and steals you need to know | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

The 2025 RB class is SO DEEP we had to split the group into two pods. For this second part of the RB class, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the late day two and day three sleeper RB prospects that could be instant fantasy contributors if they land in the right spot.

In this pod, Harmon and McDonald do a deep dive on Cam Skattebo, RJ Harvey, Bhayshul Tuten, Devin Neal, DJ Giddens, Damien Martinez and Ollie Gordon II. Harmon and McDonald believe one day three RB prospect could be the steal of the draft.

(2:45) - Matt Harmon goes on a rant about Joe Milton hype after he was traded to Dallas Cowboys

(8:30) - Cam Skattebo: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(15:45) - RJ Harvey: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(23:45) - Bhayshul Tuten: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(30:55) - Devin Neal: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(37:05) - DJ Giddens: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(41:45) - Day 3 guys to know: Damien Martinez, Trevor Etienne, Jaydon Blue, Ollie Gordon II

