E. Jean Carroll receives $5 million payment from Trump for civil suit

(NEW YORK) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll, who sued President Donald Trump over claims of sexual abuse and defamation, has received more than $5 million as part of a civil judgment paid by Trump.

Funds totaling more than $5.62 million have been transferred to Carroll, her representatives said Tuesday.

A jury determined in 2023 that Trump was liable for sexually abusing Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, and that he defamed her in a 2022 social media post by calling her allegations "a Hoax and a lie" and saying "This woman is not my type!"

"Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll," Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement Tuesday. "Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict."

A federal judge in New York last week ordered Trump to pay the $5 million judgment plus almost $800,000 in interest, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Trump's appeal of the verdict and judgment. Trump had deposited $5.55 million in the federal government's Court Registry Investment System to be held in escrow during his appeal.

Trump, in a social media post following the Supreme Court's rejection of his appeal, had vowed to continue to fight the case.

"I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength," Trump said in the post.

In 2024, following a separate trial, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her allegations of sexual abuse. Trump is continuing to appeal that judgment.

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