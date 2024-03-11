Eagles, DE Bryce Huff reportedly agree to 3-year, $51M deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Bryce Huff have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which will become official when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources. The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EkPiFlRss0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Huff, 25, had the best season of his four-year career in 2023. He started all 17 games and tallied ten sacks and 29 combined tackles, major jumps from his previous production. He's riding that all the way to a major payday with the Eagles, who will now likely part ways with either linebacker Haason Reddick or defensive end Josh Sweat. Philly has a lot of work to do on their 2024 roster, but general manager Howie Roseman knows how to make the most of his trade chips.

Huff was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2020, and with this contract will become the highest-paid non-quarterback undrafted free agent in NFL history. While nothing will become official for several days, Huff said an emotional goodbye to Jets fans on social media, thanking them for their constant support since his early days with the team.