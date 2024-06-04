Elderly woman killed after suspect steals vehicle, crashes into building near DC US Attorney's Office: Police

WASHINGTON — An elderly woman was killed after a suspect stole the vehicle she was a passenger in and then crashed into a building in Washington, D.C., police said.

The carjacking was reported at Washington Hospital Center Monday afternoon, police said. The elderly victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The driver had exited the vehicle upon arriving at the hospital when the suspect stole it, police said. The driver reported the vehicle stolen with their elderly parent still inside, police said.

A short time later, an officer on patrol observed the vehicle crash into a building at Sixth and D streets, near the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office downtown, police said. The female suspect attempted to flee the scene but the officer captured and arrested her, police said.

The elderly victim was found unconscious and transported from the scene in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police determined the crashed vehicle was the one involved in the original carjacking.

Police said they are consulting with the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

The names of the carjacking victims and suspect have not been released.

The D.C. Fire Department said in a statement that there was only superficial damage to the exterior of the building involved in the crash.

