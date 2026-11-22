More than 1,600 Delta Air Lines flights nationwide were delayed on Sunday due to a technical issue causing an outage to one of the airline's weight and balance systems, according to Delta.

The equipment snafu comes as millions of people prepare to travel this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, and just days after the Federal Aviation Administration issued the second nationwide ground stop since the 9/11 terrorist attacks due to an equipment installation problem that caused telecommunications issues.

"These delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems," the FAA said on Sunday about Delta's flight delays.

Delta said later Sunday afternoon that the weight and balance systems had returned to normal operation, and that the outage was not the result of a computer hack.

"Delta is rebooking customers to the next best itinerary and providing meals and hotel rooms where necessary," the airline said. "For customers facing a canceled flight and don’t wish to travel, refunds are being given."

Some 49% of all Delta flights Sunday were delayed by more than 15 minutes, Delta said, after the airline experienced an outage in a system used to calculate the weight and balance of departing flights, Delta said.

The majority of the delayed flights were at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but the equipment issue also affected flights to Atlanta from other airports, Delta said.

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation. We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism," Delta said in a statement earlier Sunday.

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