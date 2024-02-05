National

Eric Bieniemy won't return to Washington on Dan Quinn's Commanders coaching staff

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 31: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Washington Commanders looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

New Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy won't return on his coaching staff.

Quinn made the announcement at his introductory news conference, days after he was hired by the Commanders to replace the fired Ron Rivera. Quinn joined the Commanders after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn confirmed on Monday that Bieniemy will not be a member of his coaching staff.

"We're not going to work together here," Quinn told reporters. ... "But I wish him nothing but the best."

The Commanders hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator on Sunday, leaving Bieniemy out of his former role.

