Erik Menendez back in prison after hospitalization: Sources

(LOS ANGELES) -- Erik Menendez is back in prison -- weeks ahead of his parole hearing -- after an extended hospitalization, sources confirmed to ABC News.

On July 22, ABC News learned the 54-year-old was in the hospital. The younger Menendez brother was suffering from kidney stones, Los Angeles ABC station KABC reported.

Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are both serving their time at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, will soon take a new step toward release.

The brothers were initially sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Lyle Menendez was 21 and Erik Menendez was 18 at the time of the murders.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has fought against their release, calling the brothers' claims of self-defense part of a litany of "lies." But the brothers have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed.

This May, Erik and Lyle Menendez were resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole.

The brothers will appear at a parole hearing on Aug. 21.

