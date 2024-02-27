National

Escaped Louisiana inmate captured in hotel in New Orleans

By Victoria Arancio, ABC News

NEW ORLEANS — A convicted felon who escaped on Sunday after pepper spraying his transporting deputy and stealing her car was captured in New Orleans Tuesday, authorities said.

Leon Ruffin, who had been in custody on a second-degree murder charge, was found at a hotel in New Orleans East, with the help of New Orleans Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said in a media briefing.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ruffin was taken into custody at the hotel without incident, said Lopinto.

Search warrants are currently being conducted at the hotel. Authorities believe that he spent most of his time at the hotel during his escape.

Sheriff Lopinto said he expects to arrest others for allegedly assisting Ruffin during the past few days.

Lopinto said that Ruffin will now face additional charges, including assaulting a police officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

