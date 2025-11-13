Evacuation warnings in place as heavy rain could slam California burn scar areas, causing mudslides, debris flows

(LOS ANGELES) -- Evacuation warnings are in place for parts of Southern California as an incoming storm could bring potential mudslides and debris flows to burn scar areas, according to county officials.

"Anyone in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment's notice," Los Angeles County officials said in a statement.

The evacuation warnings are in effect for the following burn scar areas: Canyon, Bethany, Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia, Franklin and Bridge, according to officials.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that emergency resources will be pre-deployed ahead of the storm to protect communities in the Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties from mudslides and debris flow.

This storm -- which is a moderate atmospheric river building along a cold front -- will begin to hit areas of Northern and Central California, Washington and Oregon on Thursday before slamming parts of Southern California.

Heavy rain will push through the Bay Area and Sacramento on Thursday morning, bringing up to 4 inches of rain in some areas, before traveling south to Los Angeles late Thursday into Friday morning.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue across Southern California on Friday and Saturday, with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected across much of Western California -- although some localized areas at higher elevation could receive more.

Over just two days, Friday and Saturday, higher elevations around Santa Barbara could see 4 to 6 inches of rain, bringing the threat of rockslides, landslides and debris flow through the weekend and into next week as more rain continues over these saturated soils.

This system will also force below-average temperatures over Southern California, with scattered showers remaining a possibility on Sunday through at least Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said anyone living in burned or flood-prone areas should "stay away from flood channels, catch basins, canyons and waterways which are vulnerable to floods" and if people have to evacuate, to "return to your home only after local authorities have said it is safe to do so."

The evacuation warnings in Southern California will be in effect through Sunday, officials said.

