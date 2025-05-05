Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter in doubt for Cavs-Pacers Game 2 after falls on plays Kenny Atkinson called 'excessive': 'That's on the referees'

A dream season for the Cleveland Cavaliers is suddenly at risk of spiraling.

The Cavaliers lost a physical Game 1 at home to the Indiana Pacers Sunday night as All-Star point guard Darius Garland sat with a sprained big toe. They'll go into Tuesday's Game 2 facing the prospect of playing without All-Star center and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and forward De'Andre Hunter.

Both suffered injuries on falls in Game 1 on plays that head coach Kenny Atkinson described on Monday as "excessive." Mobley has an ankle injury. Hunter dislocated his right thumb. Both will be considered questionable for Game 2. As will Garland, who's at risk of missing a fourth straight game with his toe injury.

That's according to Atkinson, who provided an update on their statuses to reporters on Monday. Atkinson also criticized Sunday's game officials for not calling fouls on the Pacers on the plays that resulted in injuries.

'It passed the line of physicality'

Here’s what Kenny Atkinson had to say about the two plays that resulted in Evan Mobley suffering a left ankle injury and De’Andre Hunter suffering a dislocated right thumb #Cavs #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4uOZdTQGCr — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 5, 2025

"There were two plays in that game that — how should I say?" Atkinson said. "Utmost respect for Indiana and Rick [Carlisle] and how they coach. And I don't think they were dirty plays.

"But I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about, you know, where it became excessive."

Atkinson then went on to discuss each individual play that resulted in injury.

The injury to Hunter took place in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers held a 99-98 lead. The Cavaliers ran in transition after a Pacers turnover, and Hunter attempted a dunk that Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin blocked.

Hunter fell to the court after the block and clutched his right hand in pain. No foul was called. Atkinson challenged the call on the floor.

Bennedict Mathurin soars up in the air for the block on De'Andre Hunter (with replays). Kenny Atkinson will challenge the out of bounds call, in order to challenge on the play prior, as he thinks Mathurin fouled Hunter. pic.twitter.com/cwxdpJbiFF — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 5, 2025

"No. 1 was the non-call on De'Andre's layup," Atkinson said. "Which, I don't know. Everyone in the world just look at that play. And they reviewed it. I'm just like in shock.

"I don't know. I guess I've got to know the rules better. So maybe I don't know the rules. I felt he got absolutely obliterated and dislocated his thumb. So he'll be questionable."

Mathurin's block with his right hand was clean. But before the block, he pushed his left hand into Hunter's chest. The shove provided leverage for Mathurin's block and sent Hunter hard to the floor, resulting in Hunter's injury.

It was an obvious foul, and one that could have reasonably been deemed flagrant, which is defined by the NBA as "unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent." But officials reviewed the play and determined that no foul was committed.

The result of the non-call was possession for the Pacers on a team rebound.

The injury to Mobley took place on the previous Cavaliers possession. Mobley jumped for and hit a hook shot with Myles Turner defending him. Mobley landed on Turner's left foot with his and rolled his left ankle.

Atkinson on Monday argued that Turner should have been whistled for a foul for not giving Mobley room to land.

"Turner contests his two-point shot, comes under — clearly under him," Atkinson said. "Shooters need space to land. And is pushed off balance — in our opinion — and tweaks his ankle pretty bad. I think you guys saw him limping the rest of the game.

"There was a big push to get him out. He wanted to stay in. He'll be questionable."

Atkinson says that Mobley hurt his ankle on this play in the fourth quarter last night. pic.twitter.com/tq366xPiml — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) May 5, 2025

Atkinson added that the injuries to Hunter and Mobley aren't minor concerns.

"These aren't drummed up," he said.

Atkinson then reiterated that he's not placing blame on the Pacers. That, he saved for the officiating crew.

"I don't think this is on Indiana," Atkinson continued. "I have so much respect for how they play. They're hard-playing dudes. Myles Turner is a hard-playing dude.

"But the fact of the matter — I think that's on the referees. ... I have a problem when we've got two of our best players doubtful for tomorrow's game. It's hard for me to get my head around that. And there were no calls."

Cleveland led, 99-98 at the time of Hunter's injury. The Pacers closed out the game on a 23-13 run to secure 121-112 win and wrest home-court advantage from the Cavaliers. They'll go into Game 2 with the chance to secure a 2-0 lead on the road before the series shifts to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4.

Game 2 is scheduled to Tuesday night in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers will be at risk of playing without two All-Stars and a key reserve.