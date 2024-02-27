Explosive detonated outside Alabama attorney general's office on Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An investigation is underway after an explosive device was detonated outside the office of the Alabama attorney general this weekend, officials said.

No one was hurt in the Saturday morning incident in Montgomery, Alabama, Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement on Monday.

"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately," Marshall said.

On Monday, at 8:19 a.m. local time, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) received notification of a suspicious package near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street in Montgomery. It was determined that the suspicious package was an explosive device that was detonated in the early morning hours on Saturday, according to the ALEA.

While a motive has not been released, the incident came one day after Marshall said he won’t prosecute in vitro fertilization providers or families in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling that embryos should be considered children.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.