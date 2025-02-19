Family of DC plane crash victim files claim against FAA, Army for $250 million

The family of a passenger who died in the midair collision near Washington, D.C., filed legal claims against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the United States Army, seeking $250 million in compensation for each claim.

The filings are likely the beginning of a lengthy legal battle stemming from the deadliest aviation incident in the U.S. over the last quarter century, killing all 64 aboard the American Airlines passenger jet and three servicemembers in the Blackhawk helicopter on Jan. 29.

"This was a disaster waiting to happen, and it just so happened that particular night. Everything came together to create this preventable tragedy," said Robert Clifford, a lawyer representing the family of Casey Crafton. "We want to get to the bottom of it, and this gets us going."

Crafton was on board the American Airlines regional jet returning from a business trip to his home in Salem, Connecticut, where he lived with his wife, Rachel, and his three young sons. Crafton worked as a technical support manager for an aviation consulting firm after studying aviation management at Bob Jones University.

"Casey was an incredible human being. He was a giver. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed coaching his boys on their youth soccer and little league baseball teams. They will be grieving him for the rest of their lives that will never be the same," Clifford said.

Clifford Law Offices filed two forms yesterday required under the Federal Tort Claims Act to bring claims against both the FAA and Army, seeking $250 million for each claim. Each claim was filed on behalf of Rachel Crafton, Casey's wife.

Clifford described the $250 million number as a ceiling for the claim made "out of an abundance of caution."

"You can always go down, you cannot go up. And if you look at, you know, wrongful death claims across the country, it's not unheard of to have a number that high," he told ABC News. "You're talking about a father of three children and a loving wife. It's a substantial claim."

The firm has not filed claims against American Airlines, PSA Airlines, Sikorsky Aircraft or Collins Aerospace -- though it sent preservation letters to each -- as they await more information about the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation, according to the firm's press release.

Separately, Clifford Law said it has begun an "investigation into potential claims of willful neglect" by airlines operating in the airspace near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where the crash occurred.

The NTSB -- which is leading the investigation– has not yet identified a cause for the collision.

Clifford, who described the incident as "preventable," alleged that the airlines that fly in and out of Washington, D.C., failed to take "sufficient precautions to protect its passengers."

With the pre-case claim against the FAA and Army filed, each entity has six months to respond; after six months without a response or if the claims are rejected, Clifford Law could file lawsuits in federal court.

An FAA spokesperson declined to comment on potential litigation.

