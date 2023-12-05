Fan dies at Golden 1 Center during Pelicans-Kings game, team says

A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, the Kings said in a statementaccording to several reports.

"During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency," the Kings said in a statement. "EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."

FOX 40 in Sacramento reported the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said arena staff responded to an unresponsive man in his 30s and CPR was administered for 20 minutes when he was pronounced dead.

The nationally televised game was not interrupted for the medical emergency, and at least one player said postgame that the teams were not aware of the situation during the game.

"As a team, we give our condolences," Kings forward Keegan Murray said, per ESPN. "Hopefully, the family is being taken care of."