Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: A little something for every lineup in our latest pickups

Surely we can all agree that the best way to kickstart the weekend is by blowing up your fantasy baseball roster just a little.

For those of you who can’t stand to look at the same old underperformers day after day, here’s a fresh batch of future underperformers revitalizing pickups to consider …

Brenton Doyle (11% rostered) and Sean Bouchard (0%), OF, Colorado Rockies

First of all, the Rockies are heading into a nine-game homestand at Coors Field, so it’s a nice time to test-drive these hitters. Doyle has been useful since opening day, hitting .286 over his first 70 at-bats with three homers and one steal. He produced a 15/23 season in terms of power and speed last year while splitting his time between Triple-A and the majors. Back in 2022, Doyle delivered a 20/20 campaign in the high minors, so he offers a fantasy-friendly profile.

Bouchard was just recalled by Colorado on Wednesday, when Kris Bryant hit the IL. The 27-year-old has actually hit .304/.434/.557 in the majors over 145 career plate appearances, so no one should be surprised if he's immediately productive. Like Doyle, Bouchard has demonstrated 20/20 skills in the minors, along with on-base ability. With a full week of games ahead in the game's best hitting environment, he can surely help.

Joey Loperfido, OF, Houston Astros (8%)

This will simply serve as your weekly reminder that Loperfido has been hitting bombs at Triple-A, barreling nearly everything, while José Abreu is struggling as much as any player in the big leagues (.078 AVG). Loperfido has hit 10 home runs in 16 games, driven in 24 runs and he's produced an OPS of 1.194. It's kinda wild that he isn't up already, but it's gotta happen at some point, perhaps soon. He's a priority stash if you have the bench spots (or an unused NA slot) and you need a power boost.

Orlando Arcia, SS, Atlanta Braves (27%)

Following back-to-back multi-hit games this week, Arcia has lifted his average to a league-best .377. He’s now batting in the middle-third of Atlanta’s lineup, too, giving him an easier path to run production. His base-stealing days are likely behind him, but he launched 17 home runs last year, so he’s an asset across multiple categories. If you’re involved in a deep-ish league in which MI slots need to be filled, Arcia belongs on someone’s roster. He’s a free share of a ridiculously loaded lineup.

Ryan Weathers, SP, Miami Marlins (12%)

Imagine trying to hit this nonsense:

Ryan Weathers, Wicked 82mph Sweeper. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/3nmnsDHHvr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2024

Incredibly rude. Borderline unfair.

Weathers is coming off a six-inning, five-hit, 10-K start against the Giants, delivering his second straight win and the first double-digit strikeout total of his MLB career. The 24-year-old left-hander is a former first-round pick who’s made velocity gains since his big league debut back in 2021. Command has been an issue in prior years, but it certainly wasn’t a problem on Tuesday, when he walked only one batter and threw 62 of his 90 pitches for strikes. Weathers should take his next turn at Wrigley Field on Sunday and he’s fully approved for streaming.

James McArthur, RP, Kansas City Royals (49%)

McArthur heads into a weekend home series against the Orioles having saved four games on the season — and collecting a dozen Ks to his credit — in 9.2 innings. He's your Kansas City closer and the man's stuff is gonna play. Let's recall that McArthur collected four saves in the final month last season and he posted a stellar WHIP (0.94) over 23.1 innings. It's wild that he remains unattached in nearly one out of two Yahoo leagues, yet there he is. If you have bullpen needs, he can definitely help address them. And so can this last guy …

Kirby Yates, RP, Texas Rangers (52%)

Yates has cleared the 50% rostered threshold since this writing, but the add should be made wherever he's still available. José Leclerc has pitched his way out of the ninth inning for the Rangers, while Yates has clearly entered Bruce Bochy's circle of trust. In each of his last four appearances, he's recorded the final outs for Texas, earning one win and two saves. He hasn't yet allowed an earned run this season and he's struck out 10 batters in 8.2 innings. Yates recorded four outs in consecutive games this week on Wednesday and Thursday, which is old-school, throwback fireman usage.

We’ll remind you that Yates has a 41-save season to his credit, so his closing credentials are well-established. This is a reliever pitching well enough to help fantasy managers regardless of his role, and he’s recently been elevated to the money inning.