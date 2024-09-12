Fantasy Film Room: Barkley could be RB1 + dissecting Harrison Jr.'s speed concerns | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into the Eagles run game and why Saquon Barkley has a legit path to be RB1 in 2024. The two also look at how Philadelphia is using motion to unlock even more opportunities for Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown in the passing game.

In the second half of the show, Tice shares why he's nerding out about Aaron Jones and the Vikings run game. He also raves about one of the Packers TEs and provides context to why Marvin Harrison's speed numbers were low in his debut. The two end the show by looking at the TNF matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins:

(5:20) - Fantasy Film Room: Why the Eagles run and pass game could make them a fantasy league winning offense

(36:15) - Nate is nerding out about this: Vikings run game and Aaron Jones

(43:30) - You should care about this: Tucker Kraft is TE1 in Green Bay

(47:45) - You should care about this: Context behind Marvin Harrison Jr.s' speed numbers in Week 1

(55:10) - TNF preview and prop bets

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts