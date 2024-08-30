Fantasy Football: Looking for deep sleepers to target? Here's 12 of them

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots (6% rostered)

Maye will begin the season behind Jacoby Brissett, but he'll make a fantasy impact when he inevitably takes over as New England's starter. The Patriots aren't a favorable fantasy situation, but Maye's running ability can make up for it. He was a five-star recruit with the best career big time throw rate over the last two QB classes. Maye dealt with a turnstile offensive line and a horrible supporting cast in college, yet he led the NCAA in total offense (5,109 yards) in 2022.

Maye averaged nearly as many rushing yards per game (when removing sacks) as Anthony Richardson and more than Justin Fields in college. He rushed for 1,100-plus yards with 16 touchdowns over his two starting seasons, so Maye is a deep fantasy sleeper.

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (3%)

Steele has emerged as a candidate to take over Kansas City's RB2 role with Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealing with off-field issues, Jerick McKinnon gone and Deneric Prince cut. Newly signed Samaje Perine will take some passing-down work, but Steele might be the favorite for goal-line carries on an offense projected to score the third-most points in the league.

Steele had a 29% avoided tackle rate in college and has been racking up yards after contact, avoiding an NFL-high 11 tackles on 11 preseason carries. He's not athletic, but research suggests 40 speed doesn't really matter. Starter Isiah Pacheco is looking at a heavier workload in 2024, but he had never eclipsed 170 carries (including college) before setting a career-high with a modest 205 rush attempts last season; he's in no way a sure thing to hold up with more work.

THATS NO FULLBACK pic.twitter.com/QH5enrmSsd — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 23, 2024

Steele could be a real fantasy difference-maker should he inherit KC’s starting role.

Taysom Hill, QB/TE, New Orleans Saints (41%)

Hill becomes a major fantasy sleeper after gaining tight end eligibility on Yahoo. Juwan Johnson appears ready for Week 1, but Hill will be used in a variety of ways in New Orleans, perhaps even more than usual. The Saints are thin at wide receiver and running back, with the latter group led by a couple of declining backs approaching 30. Hill saw 65% of the snaps with the starters during the preseason, and he could easily be the team's second-leading rusher in 2024.

Hill has the same number of carries (30) inside the 10-yard line as Alvin Kamara over the last two years, and tight end becomes a crapshoot after the top 12. Hill is my TE13.

Cam Akers, RB, Houston Texans (2%)

Akers has emerged as the leading candidate to take over as Houston's RB2. Dameon Pierce looked like the favorite, but he struggled throughout the preseason after ranking bottom five in rush yards over expectation last season. Meanwhile, Akers has looked terrific, racking up 173 total yards and 13 missed tackles forced on 32 touches.

Akers is a former elite prospect who finally looks healthy again. He has real fantasy upside being one Joe Mixon injury away from becoming the lead back on a potent Houston offense.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams (6%)

Jordan Whittington, WR, Los Angeles Rams (2%)

Robinson enters as the favorite to act as L.A.'s WR3 once again in 2024, and he was quietly a top 20 fantasy WR over Weeks 13-17 last season. Meanwhile, Whittington was a highly recruited rookie who'sflashed throughout the preseason (36% TPRR!). Whittington has drawn (unrealistic) comparisons to being "this year's Puka Nacua," but he's certainly on the right team for it to happen.

The Rams used 3WR sets a league-high 95% of the time last year (up to 100% during the preseason), and Sean McVay offenses are a fantasy goldmine for wide receivers. Whoever emerges as L.A.'s WR3 will also possess contingent fantasy upside should Cooper Kupp and/or Nacua suffer an injury, and both enter 2024 with heightened risk for various reasons.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (5%)

It's entirely possible Bigsby just isn't any good, but reports have been overwhelmingly positive throughout summer. Jacksonville used a third-round pick last season on Bigsby, who ran for 20 touchdowns over his final two years at Auburn. The Jaguars' depth chart is thin behind Travis Etienne, who wore down badly when given a heavier workload last year. There's been talk about reducing Etienne's usage in 2024, and Bigsby should benefit as a result.

Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders (4%)

Ben Sinnott is the future tight end in Washington, but the veteran Ertz could be looking at a sneaky big role in 2024. He was on pace to eclipse 100 targets before suffering an injury last season (with Trey McBride as a teammate!), and he'll reunite with Kliff Kingsbury in Washington. Ertz isn't explosive at this stage of his career, but he quietly earned a 23% TPRR last season. His role will likely expand even further with the Commanders after Jahan Dotson was traded, so Ertz is a fantasy sleeper at a tight end position that's wide open after the top 12.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5%)

McMillan put up massive numbers (28.9% target share, 4.12 yards per route run!) when not sharing the field with Rome Odunze at Washington. He also put together an impressive preseason, racking up a 37.5% target share and a 3.56 YPRR mark. McMillan played the opening drive along with the rest of Tampa Bay's starters during the team's final exhibition game, when the first-team offense ran three-receiver sets exclusively. McMillan will have spike weeks as a rookie, and there's upside for more should injuries strike.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Green Bay Packers (3%)

Wilson is a super sleeper who suddenly enters the season as Green Bay’s RB2. Josh Jacobs appears ready for Week 1, but AJ Dillon was put on season-ending IR. Meanwhile, rookie MarShawn Lloyd missed the majority of camp with a hamstring injury that has him without a timeline to return.

Wilson totaled 78 yards on 13 opportunities while starting the Packers’ final preseason game, and he played well in brief work last year. Green Bay will have a potent offense, so Wilson should be on fantasy radars in deeper leagues.

Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens (3%)

Hill enters as Baltimore's clear RB2 with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins gone. Keaton Mitchell isn't expected to return until November and likely won't be 100% until 2025. Derrick Henry is the Ravens' workhorse, but he's 30 years old, has 2,000+ career carries and is entering his ninth year in the league. Baltimore's backfield produced the fourth-most fantasy points last year, so Hill would quickly become relevant should Henry go down.

Sione Vaki, RB, Detroit Lions (undrafted)

Vaki played both running back and safety in college, and the rookie has emerged as someone to watch in 2024. Detroit drafted him in the fourth round, and Vaki was incredibly efficient when given RB opportunities during his final year at Utah. It would take an injury to Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery (and Craig Reynolds remains a hurdle), but the Lions are projected to score the second-most points in the NFL this season. Detroit RBs have compiled the most expected fantasy points over the last two seasons, so the Lions are plenty capable of supporting two backs. Vaki could eventually make noise in 2024.