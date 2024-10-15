Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings (Half-PPR)

Welcome to Week 7, friends! We're officially through (at least) half of the regular fantasy football season which means crunch time for your lineups. Luckily, the scheduling gods offered us a lighter slate of bye weeks this go-around, with just the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears on bye, meaning we should have the bulk of our starting lineups in place ... barring injury, of course.

There are plenty of interesting games on the slate this week, but expect everyone's eyes to be on the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — a matchup of Super Bowls LIV and LVIII, each of them games where MVP QB Patrick Mahomes emerged victorious. Brock Purdy will face Andy Reid's Chiefs coming off a bye — an area where the Chiefs have had success historically — but there's no doubt that the Niners have the better personnel on offense to set their QB up for success.

That's certainly been reflected in their fantasy football value this year, as Purdy has had two games of 24+ fantasy points this year, while Mahomes seeks his first game of more than 18 points through his first five games.

Will Chiefs-49ers be the fantasy-scoring bonanza we all hope it will be? To help you make your lineup decisions, our fantasy experts have ranked their top plays at each position in their Week 7 fantasy football rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

Good luck with your Week 7 matchups!