Fantasy Football Week 14 Full-PPR Rankings

Well, better late than never, but DK Metcalf finally reminded everyone of what he's capable of in a given week. After a subpar season by his standards, Metcalf completely erupted in Week 13 to top the fantasy wide receiver and full-PPR leaderboards.

Metcalf made mincemeat of the Cowboys' vaunted defense all night on Thursday, turning six catches into 134 yards and a whopping three touchdowns. No receiver had come previously close to that level of dismantling against a defense that has run roughshod through the league.

How will he follow that performance up in Week 14?

Check out Metcalf and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 14:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?