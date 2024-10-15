Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

Things aren't perfect for the Carolina Panthers at quarterback right now ... but they are perfect for one wide receiver who's suddenly found his way into weekly flex consideration — Diontae Johnson. It seemed all offseason as though Johnson could be one of the better values in fantasy football drafts as the presumed clear-cut WR1 in a new Dave Canales offense. However, poor play from Bryce Young hindered Johnson's shot at fantasy relevance.

Though Andy Dalton hasn't been a perfect solution for the Panthers specifically, he has provided a much-needed spark to the passing game, and this week, they'll get a matchup against one of the league's worst secondaries that could put Johnson in the mix for his fourth top-15 finish at WR this season.

Is Johnson a must-flex asset in your Week 7 lineups? Find out where he landed in our team's Week 7 PPR flex rankings:

Who will you start at the flex in your PPR leagues for Week 7?