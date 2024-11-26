Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Defense

Week 13 was arguably the best passing performance of second-year QB Will Levis' career, and sure, though the Tennessee Titans walked away with the win, it was still a monster day for the Houston Texans' defense. It was a particularly productive day in the pass rush, producing eight total sacks against Levis, including a season-high three sacks for veteran Danielle Hunter alone.

They've now accumulated 13 sacks, 7 INT, 3 fumble recoveries and three defensive TDs over the past three weeks and have another tantalizing matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on board for Week 13 — an offense currently in shambles with two of their three starting WRs out for the year with injuries and uncertainties about the health of Trevor Lawrence.

Find out where this surging Texans D/ST landed in our team's Week 13 fantasy football rankings:

