Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

Remember that time we thought there was no way we were going to get a "Sam LaPorta" season — AKA TE1 — out of Las Vegas Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers?

Yeah ... we can nix that narrative; five weeks in, it's looking like a real possibility, as Bowers stands as the overall TE1 in full-PPR scoring leagues heading into Week 6, leading all tight ends in targets (35), catches (28) and receiving yards (313) while ranking second (only behind Dallas Goedert) in yards per route run (2.27). Not bad for a rookie on an offense that hasn't even committed to a starting quarterback for Week 6, eh?

Regardless of who's under center for the Raiders this week, expect Bowers to be at the forefront of the gameplan at home, without star Davante Adams, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Though this has been a tough defensive matchup in general for teams, they've ranked middle-of-the-pack against fantasy tight ends, which could put him in position for another big fantasy day, just one week out from scoring his first NFL touchdown.

Find out where Bowers stands in our team's Week 6 tight end rankings:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 6?