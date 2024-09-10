Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

You may have been stung by some of the slumps in the passing game to start off the season, often attributed to a lack of preseason action for the full starting lineup, leading to some kinks to work out through the month of September.

What didn't need a moment to ramp up was the run game. Week 1 was ripe with boom plays at the running back position (absent Christian McCaffrey ... but we'll save that gripe for another day), where a whopping 20 running backs finished with 15 or more fantasy points in full PPR scoring formats.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins may have been the story of the week, totaling 135 rushing yards and a score in his debut in powder blues.

Whether you're the CMC manager looking for an insurance play or just trying to sort out your flex, our fantasy analysts are here to help with their Week 2 full-PPR running back rankings.

Are you locking Dobbins and Pollard into your Week 2 fantasy lineups after their big performances to open up the season?