National

Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Kickers

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 11: Jason Sanders #7 of the Miami Dolphins kicks for a field goal during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

A whopping 12 kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 16, but two of them in particular went nuclear when fantasy managers needed it most.

Jason Sanders led the way in Week 16 with a startling 22 fantasy points. Close behind him was Cameron Dicker, who scored 21.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

If you had either of these kickers in your semifinal matchup, well, win or lose, you got elite wide receiver production out of the kicker spot.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 17? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 17 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!