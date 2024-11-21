Fantasy Football Week 12: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 12 victory.
No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.
Week 12 Rankings
Half-PPR rankings
PPR rankings
🧐 Week 12 Strategy
Week 12 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options
Numbers Do Lie: The best is yet to come for Marvin Harrison Jr.
On Target 🎯 Where in the world are the Trey McBride touchdowns?
Storylines to watch: Nico Collins returns just in time
Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position
Panic Meter: Time to worry about Jayden Daniels' recent streak of disappointment?
Fact or Fluke: Were Week 10's boom performances a one-off?
Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position
Coming Friday 🔜
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 12 Conviction Picks
Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em
Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 12
Keys to winning your matchup
🎧 Listen
Coming Friday 🔜 Week 12 preview, lineup advice
Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season
