Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: QBs

Most fantasy football managers entered the 2024 NFL season full of hope for QB Kyler Murray's prospects as a league-winner thanks to his upside as both a passer and a runner. Unfortunately, inconsistencies have plagued his season, leading to a nauseating roller coaster when it comes to his fantasy scoring.

In Week 9, Murray was coming off his second multi-touchdown game — his best as a passer this season — but fell flat with just 154 passing yards (0 TD, 0 INT) against the Chicago Bears, adding just six rushing yards on two attempts on the ground. His efforts amounted to just 4.76 fantasy points — his worst fantasy performance ever in a game where he played more than 50% of offensive snaps.

So, how should fantasy football managers approach Murray in their Week 10 lineups up against a challenging New York Jets secondary? Find out where Murray (and the rest of the QBs around the league) have landed in our team's Week 10 quarterback rankings:

Who is your favorite sleeper QB for Week 10 of the fantasy football season?