Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Boy, we sure hope you jumped on the "Go pick up Tucker Kraft" bandwagon ahead of Week 5. If not, our condolences. He posted his second consecutive performance of 14 or more fantasy points, having totaled a line of 10-141-3 in the past two weeks. That was good for back-to-back weeks as a top-two tight end for fantasy.

Kraft's performance wasn't just notable in terms of what he did for his fantasy football managers. It was also a historic one in the context of NFL history:

Tight Ends this century, aged 23 or younger, with 140+ yards and 3+ TDs over a 2 game stretch



Rob Gronkowski (12 times)

Aaron Hernandez (once)



And now,

Tucker Kraft pic.twitter.com/cmtx6GYTNO — Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) October 7, 2024

In case you missed out on the Tucker Kraft sweepstakes, there are still plenty of options available to help your rosters to fantasy glory. After all, it has been the most random position in fantasy at this point, hasn't it? you just never know what's up next around the corner. To help you identify your next start, here's a look at our team's Week 6 tight end rankings:

