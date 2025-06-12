FBI considering moving training academy from Quantico to Huntsville, Alabama: Sources

WASHINGTON — The FBI is considering moving its training academy from Quantico, Virginia, to Huntsville, Alabama, according to sources familiar with the decision, as part of a broader effort to shift federal law enforcement resources out of the Capital region.

The FBI said in a statement that "any relocation options are being evaluated for budgetary reasons and to save money, while taking advantage of the best facilities available."

Quantico has been the site of the FBI training facility since the 1970s.

The potential move is being spearheaded by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, according to sources.

In recent months, Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel have visited Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, the FBI's "innovation center," and have publicly posted about it.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said on social media that the possible move is "GREAT NEWS" for Alabama.

