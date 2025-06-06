FBI, DHS warn of 'elevated threat' to Jewish community in new PSA

NEW YORK — The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning of an "elevated threat" facing the Jewish community in the wake of two attacks: Sunday's Molotov cocktail assault in Boulder, Colorado, and last month's killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, D.C.

The Israel-Hamas conflict "may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters," the FBI and DHS said in a public service announcement issued Thursday night. "Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States."

The public should "remain vigilant" and "report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement," the agencies said.

The PSA references Sunday's attack in Boulder when Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers advocating for the release of Israeli hostages, according to prosecutors. Fifteen people, including a Holocaust survivor, were injured, officials said.

Soliman, who was arrested at the scene, allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, the FBI said.

Soliman later told police "he wanted to kill all Zionist people," court documents said. He "said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine)," documents said.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime as well as 118 state charges, including attempted murder, assault and explosives charges. He has not entered a plea in either case.

The PSA also mentions the May 21 killings of two Israeli Embassy staff members. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were fatally shot as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. When the suspect was arrested, he began to chant, "free, free Palestine," according to police.

The Anti-Defamation League has documented a dramatic rise in acts of hate targeting Jewish people in the U.S. since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. In 2024, the ADL said it recorded a record high of 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., marking a 344% increase over the past five years and a 893% increase over the past 10 years.

"I am angry," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said a news conference in Boulder on Wednesday.

“It’s way past time for our political leaders, community groups, media outlets, tech platforms, faith leaders to take action before more Jewish blood is spilled. And it's way past time to stop excusing antisemitic rhetoric," he said.

Greenblatt urged the public to speak out against hate and shared small, specific actions people can take.

"Flag a hateful post, sign a petition, attend a service, make a comment in city council," he said.

