FBI says it thwarted potential New Year's terror attack 'directly inspired' by ISIS

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI said it "thwarted a potential" New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina.

"The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI said in a post on X.

"Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media.

Additional information was not immediately available. The FBI is expected to share more details at a news conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

